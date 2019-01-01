QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.2 - 8.88
Vol / Avg.
333.2K/160.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.78 - 43.92
Mkt Cap
303.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
36M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 7:10AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Pliant Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Its lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual that helps in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pliant Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pliant Therapeutics's (PLRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting PLRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 375.06% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)?

A

The stock price for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) is $8.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pliant Therapeutics.

Q

When is Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) reporting earnings?

A

Pliant Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pliant Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) operate in?

A

Pliant Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.