You can purchase shares of Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Janus Intl Gr’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) was reported by Benchmark on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting JBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.34% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) is $9.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2013.
Janus Intl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Janus Intl Gr.
Janus Intl Gr is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.