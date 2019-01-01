QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Janus International Group Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of turnkey solutions for self-storage, commercial and industrial buildings, providing products that include roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and technologies for automating facility and door operation.

Janus Intl Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Janus Intl Gr (JBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Janus Intl Gr's (JBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Janus Intl Gr (JBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) was reported by Benchmark on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting JBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.34% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Janus Intl Gr (JBI)?

A

The stock price for Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) is $9.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Janus Intl Gr (JBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2013.

Q

When is Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) reporting earnings?

A

Janus Intl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Janus Intl Gr (JBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Janus Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Janus Intl Gr (JBI) operate in?

A

Janus Intl Gr is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.