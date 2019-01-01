Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company also manufactures machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Geographically, the company operates in the United States of America, Singapore, Europe, and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.