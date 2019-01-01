|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.900
|-0.0100
|REV
|291.040M
|287.188M
|-3.852M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ichor Holdings’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ).
The latest price target for Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) was reported by Needham on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting ICHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) is $33.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ichor Holdings.
Ichor Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ichor Holdings.
Ichor Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.