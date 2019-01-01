QQQ
Range
33.2 - 38.18
Vol / Avg.
460.5K/226.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.2 - 63.42
Mkt Cap
946.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.44
P/E
13.6
EPS
0.52
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company also manufactures machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Geographically, the company operates in the United States of America, Singapore, Europe, and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.900 -0.0100
REV291.040M287.188M-3.852M

Ichor Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ichor Holdings (ICHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ichor Holdings's (ICHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ichor Holdings (ICHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) was reported by Needham on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting ICHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ichor Holdings (ICHR)?

A

The stock price for Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) is $33.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ichor Holdings (ICHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ichor Holdings.

Q

When is Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) reporting earnings?

A

Ichor Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ichor Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ichor Holdings (ICHR) operate in?

A

Ichor Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.