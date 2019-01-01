QQQ
Range
7.31 - 8.03
Vol / Avg.
459.4K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.27 - 13.38
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.36
P/E
11.04
EPS
-0.01
Shares
208.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allows customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity through critical applications in the medical, nuclear, defense markets, as well as laboratories, scientific research, analysis and exploration.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.120
REV189.020M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mirion Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mirion Technologies (MIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mirion Technologies's (MIR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mirion Technologies (MIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting MIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mirion Technologies (MIR)?

A

The stock price for Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) is $8.21 last updated Today at 4:10:03 PM.

Q

Does Mirion Technologies (MIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mirion Technologies.

Q

When is Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) reporting earnings?

A

Mirion Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Mirion Technologies (MIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mirion Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Mirion Technologies (MIR) operate in?

A

Mirion Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.