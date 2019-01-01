|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mirion Technologies’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting MIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) is $8.21 last updated Today at 4:10:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mirion Technologies.
Mirion Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mirion Technologies.
Mirion Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.