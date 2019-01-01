QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC is a pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of preclinical to phase 3 uncorrelated programs spanning diseases with high unmet need across oncology, hematology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Some of its products include Vasopressin V2 Receptor Inhibitor (Lixivaptan), BMP9 Engineered Variant (MGX292), OX2R Agonist (Oral) among others.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centessa Pharmaceuticals's (CNTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting CNTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 311.34% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)?

A

The stock price for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) is $8.995 last updated Today at 3:31:37 PM.

Q

Does Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) reporting earnings?

A

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) operate in?

A

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.