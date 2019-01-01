QQQ
Range
2.87 - 3.21
Vol / Avg.
218.8K/229.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.96 - 66.44
Mkt Cap
68.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.96
P/E
-
EPS
-6.49
Shares
21.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Rafael Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a clinical stage, oncology-focused pharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.750
REV1.026M

Rafael Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rafael Holdings (RFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rafael Holdings's (RFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rafael Holdings (RFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rafael Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Rafael Holdings (RFL)?

A

The stock price for Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) is $3.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rafael Holdings (RFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rafael Holdings.

Q

When is Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) reporting earnings?

A

Rafael Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Rafael Holdings (RFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rafael Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Rafael Holdings (RFL) operate in?

A

Rafael Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.