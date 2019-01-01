Youdao Inc develops and markets software applications. It engages in developing technologies to provide learning content, applications, and solutions. The firm operates in three segments: Learning services, Learning products, and Online marketing services. Nearly half of its revenues come from the Learning services segment, which generates revenues from online courses, mainly including Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC. The learning products segment includes sales of smart devices such as Youdao Dictionary Pen and Youdao Pocket Translator. It generates revenues from the online marketing services through the provision of different formats of advertisement, including but not limited to banners, text links, videos, logos, buttons, and rich media.