Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Youdao Inc develops and markets software applications. It engages in developing technologies to provide learning content, applications, and solutions. The firm operates in three segments: Learning services, Learning products, and Online marketing services. Nearly half of its revenues come from the Learning services segment, which generates revenues from online courses, mainly including Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC. The learning products segment includes sales of smart devices such as Youdao Dictionary Pen and Youdao Pocket Translator. It generates revenues from the online marketing services through the provision of different formats of advertisement, including but not limited to banners, text links, videos, logos, buttons, and rich media.

Youdao Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Youdao (DAO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Youdao (NYSE: DAO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Youdao's (DAO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Youdao (DAO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Youdao (NYSE: DAO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.40 expecting DAO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.06% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Youdao (DAO)?

A

The stock price for Youdao (NYSE: DAO) is $11.64 last updated Today at 6:04:40 PM.

Q

Does Youdao (DAO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Youdao.

Q

When is Youdao (NYSE:DAO) reporting earnings?

A

Youdao’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Youdao (DAO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Youdao.

Q

What sector and industry does Youdao (DAO) operate in?

A

Youdao is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.