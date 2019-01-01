QQQ
Peraso Inc is engaged in the development of high-performance 5G mmWave wireless technology. It offers chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

Peraso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peraso (PRSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peraso's (PRSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Peraso (PRSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peraso

Q

Current Stock Price for Peraso (PRSO)?

A

The stock price for Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is $2.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peraso (PRSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peraso.

Q

When is Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) reporting earnings?

A

Peraso’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Peraso (PRSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peraso.

Q

What sector and industry does Peraso (PRSO) operate in?

A

Peraso is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.