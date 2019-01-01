|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Peraso’s space includes: WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY), QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS).
There is no analysis for Peraso
The stock price for Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is $2.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Peraso.
Peraso’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Peraso.
Peraso is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.