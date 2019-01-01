QQQ
Range
38.14 - 41.44
Vol / Avg.
265.4K/809.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.47 - 79.43
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060-0.040 0.0200
REV66.580M70.036M3.456M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ncino Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ncino (NCNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ncino (NASDAQ: NCNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ncino's (NCNO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ncino.

Q

What is the target price for Ncino (NCNO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ncino (NASDAQ: NCNO) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting NCNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.10% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ncino (NCNO)?

A

The stock price for Ncino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is $41.35 last updated Today at 6:27:55 PM.

Q

Does Ncino (NCNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ncino.

Q

When is Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) reporting earnings?

A

Ncino’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is Ncino (NCNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ncino.

Q

What sector and industry does Ncino (NCNO) operate in?

A

Ncino is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.