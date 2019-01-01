QQQ
Range
7.65 - 8.34
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.74 - 59.32
Mkt Cap
461.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.24
P/E
26.93
EPS
0.07
Shares
59.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
GrowGeneration Corp owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The firm is a marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, ventilation systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening.

GrowGeneration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GrowGeneration (GRWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GrowGeneration's (GRWG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GrowGeneration (GRWG) stock?

A

The latest price target for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting GRWG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.13% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GrowGeneration (GRWG)?

A

The stock price for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) is $7.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GrowGeneration (GRWG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrowGeneration.

Q

When is GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) reporting earnings?

A

GrowGeneration’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is GrowGeneration (GRWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GrowGeneration.

Q

What sector and industry does GrowGeneration (GRWG) operate in?

A

GrowGeneration is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.