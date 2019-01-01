|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DLocal’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Genpact (NYSE:G), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and WEX (NYSE:WEX).
The latest price target for DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) was reported by UBS on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting DLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.95% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) is $30.78 last updated Today at 6:49:08 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DLocal.
DLocal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DLocal.
DLocal is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.