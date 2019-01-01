QQQ
Range
30.09 - 31.78
Vol / Avg.
631.1K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.21 - 73.43
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
31.36
P/E
139.7
EPS
0.07
Shares
295M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

DLocal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DLocal (DLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DLocal's (DLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DLocal (DLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) was reported by UBS on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting DLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.95% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DLocal (DLO)?

A

The stock price for DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) is $30.78 last updated Today at 6:49:08 PM.

Q

Does DLocal (DLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DLocal.

Q

When is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) reporting earnings?

A

DLocal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.

Q

Is DLocal (DLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DLocal.

Q

What sector and industry does DLocal (DLO) operate in?

A

DLocal is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.