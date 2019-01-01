QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
Flora Growth Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It is focused on becoming the largest producer of low-cost naturally grown medicinal-grade cannabis oils, CBD-infused foods and beverages, and pharmaceutical-grade medical and cosmetic-grade derivatives from the cannabis plant. It prioritizes organic ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio to create products that help consumers restore and thrive.

Flora Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flora Growth (FLGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flora Growth's (FLGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flora Growth (FLGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) was reported by Roth Capital on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting FLGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 464.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flora Growth (FLGC)?

A

The stock price for Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) is $1.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flora Growth (FLGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flora Growth.

Q

When is Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) reporting earnings?

A

Flora Growth's $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Flora Growth (FLGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flora Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Flora Growth (FLGC) operate in?

A

Flora Growth is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.