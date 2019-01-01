|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flora Growth’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST).
The latest price target for Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) was reported by Roth Capital on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting FLGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 464.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) is $1.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Flora Growth.
Flora Growth’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flora Growth.
Flora Growth is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.