You can purchase shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Beauty Health’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) was reported by DA Davidson on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting SKIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.82% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) is $19.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Beauty Health.
Beauty Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Beauty Health.
Beauty Health is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.