Range
15.88 - 19.12
Vol / Avg.
4.2M/2.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.12 - 30.17
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.93
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
149.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
The Beauty Health Co is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. The company's flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.120 -0.1000
REV71.100M77.889M6.789M

Analyst Ratings

Beauty Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Beauty Health (SKIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beauty Health's (SKIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beauty Health (SKIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) was reported by DA Davidson on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting SKIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.82% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beauty Health (SKIN)?

A

The stock price for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) is $19.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beauty Health (SKIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beauty Health.

Q

When is Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) reporting earnings?

A

Beauty Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Beauty Health (SKIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beauty Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Beauty Health (SKIN) operate in?

A

Beauty Health is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.