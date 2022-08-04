Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Toyota Motor TM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Myriad Genetics MYGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $171.00 million.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $35.59 million.
• Lifetime Brands LCUT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $182.55 million.
• Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.47 million.
• Passage Bio PASG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Provention Bio PRVB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $700 thousand.
• Installed Building Prods IBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $611.13 million.
• Compugen CGEN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jounce Therapeutics JNCE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Teekay Tankers TNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $114.58 million.
• Aemetis AMTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Euronav EURN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• IES Hldgs IESC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Selecta Biosciences SELB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Teekay TK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TechTarget TTGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $77.00 million.
• Lazydays Hldgs LAZY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $386.15 million.
• MFA Finl MFA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.95 million.
• DigitalBridge Group DBRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $284.17 million.
• America First Multifamily ATAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.
• Covetrus CVET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Insight Enterprises NSIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
• OneWater Marine ONEW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $564.24 million.
• iSpecimen ISPC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.87 million.
• Engagesmart ESMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.08 million.
• Perella Weinberg PWP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $113.97 million.
• Gildan Activewear GIL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• ENGlobal ENG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.
• Eve Holding EVEX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cactus WHD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $161.19 million.
• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $545.96 million.
• Nova NVMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $136.96 million.
• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
• Diversey Hldgs DSEY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $708.20 million.
• Nikola NKLA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.46 million.
• Frontdoor FTDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $478.34 million.
• Ball BALL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
• Portillos PTLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $151.90 million.
• Physicians Realty Trust DOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $129.47 million.
• Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.
• Lee Enterprises LEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $191.71 million.
• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.
• Ballys BALY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $606.26 million.
• AZEK Co AZEK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $383.71 million.
• Thryv Holdings THRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $308.03 million.
• Cheniere Energy LNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
• Vital Farms VITL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $79.84 million.
• Sotera Health SHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.38 million.
• Great Elm Capital GECC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.67 million.
• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $85.89 million.
• Xtant Medical Holdings XTNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Compass Pathways CMPS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BCE BCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.
• Paramount Global PARAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion.
• Amryt Pharma AMYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $64.23 million.
• CareCloud MTBC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $37.36 million.
• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $296.57 million.
• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $103.51 million.
• Focus Finl Partners FOCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $524.39 million.
• Tecnoglass TGLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $149.08 million.
• Lantheus Holdings LNTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $204.51 million.
• Organon OGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.
• UserTesting USER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.07 million.
• Starwood Property Trust STWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $321.50 million.
• Landsea Homes LSEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $335.59 million.
• Fiverr International FVRR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.
• Novo Nordisk NVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
• Hecla Mining HL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $190.65 million.
• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $62.15 million.
• First Advantage FA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $199.34 million.
• Global Net Lease GNL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.19 million.
• Enovis ENOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $400.97 million.
• ModivCare MODV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $583.46 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $157.21 million.
• Vontier VNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $760.34 million.
• Evergy EVRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• LXP Industrial Trust LXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $78.82 million.
• Walker & Dunlop WD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $328.09 million.
• Biodesix BDSX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.82 million.
• Escalade ESCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $96.69 million.
• New Fortress Energy NFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $654.41 million.
• X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• KeyCorp KEY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
• Thomson Reuters TRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Blue Owl Cap OWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $302.90 million.
• New Gold NGD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $175.23 million.
• WeWork WE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $824.31 million.
• MultiPlan MPLN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $293.31 million.
• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $233.19 million.
• Playtika Holding PLTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $678.71 million.
• Aptiv APTV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
• Independence Contract ICD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.50 million.
• APi Gr APG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• Ocwen Financial OCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $259.51 million.
• Constellation Energy CEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
• Kontoor Brands KTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $618.20 million.
• Quanta Servs PWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
• Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $60.15 million.
• Uniti Group UNIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $279.13 million.
• Royalty Pharma RPRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $542.18 million.
• Spire SR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $338.65 million.
• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $168.35 million.
• Immunic IMUX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• iStar STAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $40.70 million.
• First Industrial Realty FR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $169.45 million.
• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.97 million.
• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.33 million.
• Thermon Group Holdings THR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $75.05 million.
• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $27.14 million.
• Insmed INSM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $59.41 million.
• MGP Ingredients MGPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.
• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $211.67 million.
• Federal Realty Investment FRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $251.96 million.
• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $64.31 million.
• United Fire Gr UFCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $243.98 million.
• Computer Task Group CTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.36 million.
• Bio-Techne TECH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $287.12 million.
• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.
• Itron ITRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $486.71 million.
• InterDigital IDCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $122.02 million.
• CRA International CRAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $148.61 million.
• Ducommun DCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $172.39 million.
• Sprague Resources SRLP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• RBC Bearings ROLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $362.30 million.
• MDU Resources Gr MDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• US Physical Therapy USPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $143.09 million.
• Delek US Hldgs DK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
• Perficient PRFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $227.81 million.
• Black Knight BKI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $393.38 million.
• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.
• Koppers Hldgs KOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $491.00 million.
• KnowBe4 KNBE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $79.41 million.
• Laureate Education LAUR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $370.70 million.
• NetScout Systems NTCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $204.77 million.
• Concert Pharma CNCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.
• The Middleby MIDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $999.54 million.
• Superior Industries Intl SUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $413.00 million.
• Chimera Investment CIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $129.52 million.
• Vulcan Materials VMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $322.25 million.
• Shift4 Payments FOUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $479.51 million.
• Abiomed ABMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $278.98 million.
• Fidelity National Info FIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
• Nexstar Media Group NXST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.05 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Papa John's International PZZA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $529.63 million.
• OGE Energy OGE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $494.05 million.
• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $950.54 million.
• Iron Mountain IRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• Acushnet Hldgs GOLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $584.74 million.
• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $858.79 million.
• Gannett Co GCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $788.10 million.
• Idacorp IDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $344.19 million.
• SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $504.32 million.
• Denbury DEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $424.27 million.
• EchoStar SATS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $479.50 million.
• ACI Worldwide ACIW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $330.08 million.
• Deluxe DLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $528.25 million.
• Prestige Consumer PBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $268.93 million.
• Targa Resources TRGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.
• EPAM Sys EPAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• City Office REIT CIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.44 million.
• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $615.42 million.
• PNM Resources PNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $445.36 million.
• YETI Holdings YETI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $423.24 million.
• Global Ship Lease GSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $145.34 million.
• Lordstown Motors RIDE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Digi International DGII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $96.12 million.
• ADT ADT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Kellogg K is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
• Parker Hannifin PH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.67 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
• ATI ATI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $842.43 million.
• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
• Datadog DDOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $379.42 million.
• Howmet Aerospace HWM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Shake Shack SHAK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $238.26 million.
• Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.42 million.
• New Jersey Resources NJR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $412.43 million.
• NuStar Energy NS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $414.04 million.
• Sempra Energy SRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
• Penn National Gaming PENN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Wayfair W is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
• Zoetis ZTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
• ConocoPhillips COP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $19.47 billion.
• CBRE Group CBRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion.
• CONSOL Energy CEIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $445.25 million.
• Becton, Dickinson BDX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• CommScope Hldg Co COMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
• WestRock WRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $493.67 million.
• ITT ITT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $711.95 million.
• Murphy Oil MUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $884.04 million.
• BrightView Holdings BV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $729.93 million.
• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
• Duke Energy DUK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
• Apollo Global Management APO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $849.75 million.
• Crocs CROX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $937.44 million.
• WESCO International WCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
• NRG Energy NRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
• Arrow Electronics ARW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.63 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion.
• Air Products & Chemicals APD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
• First Majestic Silver AG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.
• Paramount Global PARA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.
• Eli Lilly LLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.
• Cigna CI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $44.41 billion.
• Alibaba Group Holding BABA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $30.05 billion.
• ING Groep ING is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Pharming PHAR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Natural Resources NRP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Stagwell STGW is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ready Capital RC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Suncor Energy SU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Relay Therapeutics RLAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.
• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $12.41 million.
• Bristow Group VTOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $297.55 million.
• AVEO Pharmaceuticals AVEO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.34 million.
• Apartment Inv & Mgmt AIV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Natera NTRA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• United States Cellular USM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Callaway Golf ELY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NantHealth NH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Research Frontiers REFR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• B&G Foods BGS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ardelyx ARDX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Telephone and Data TDS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Monster Beverage MNST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tidewater TDW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CareDx CDNA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bionano Genomics BNGO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Curis CRIS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Evofem Biosciences EVFM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Globalstar GSAT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Salem Media Group SALM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jowell Global JWEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $113.87 million.
• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.24 million.
• StoneCastle Financial BANX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.
• Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $527.90 million.
• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $865.53 million.
• PPL PPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
• Vir Biotechnology VIR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.38 million.
• PerkinElmer PKI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
• RMR Group RMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $183.30 million.
• BellRing Brands BRBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $386.96 million.
• CompoSecure CMPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $85.60 million.
• Forum Energy Technologies FET is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Caladrius Biosciences CLBS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $219.91 million.
• Orion Engineered Carbons OEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $494.57 million.
• Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $151.88 million.
• Astra Space ASTR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Hawkins HWKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $209.93 million.
• Hannon Armstrong HASI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $30.84 million.
• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $92.28 million.
• Phillips Edison PECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $139.48 million.
• Agilon Health AGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $647.98 million.
• Cloudflare NET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Brigham Minerals MNRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $84.16 million.
• Velocity Financial VEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $27.30 million.
• Durect DRRX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CryoPort CYRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $64.95 million.
• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.55 million.
• Intrusion INTZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.
• OPKO Health OPK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $326.87 million.
• FIGS FIGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.73 million.
• Joint JYNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.55 million.
• Western Asset Mortgage WMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.
• Chembio Diagnostics CEMI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.
• Progyny PGNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $190.51 million.
• Altair Engineering ALTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $129.47 million.
• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $138.96 million.
• Health Catalyst HCAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $69.87 million.
• MP Materials MP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $128.75 million.
• Fathom Holdings FTHM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $112.92 million.
• StepStone Group STEP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $142.50 million.
• Gritstone Bio GRTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.
• European Wax Center EWCZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $54.03 million.
• nLight LASR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $63.27 million.
• Iteris ITI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.25 million.
• Envestnet ENV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $323.77 million.
• Apollo Medical Hlgs AMEH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $243.76 million.
• iHeartMedia IHRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $955.90 million.
• Green Dot GDOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $356.84 million.
• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $898.95 million.
• Paylocity Holding PCTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $218.07 million.
• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $100.12 million.
• Aptinyx APTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Integral Ad Science IAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $97.87 million.
• Definitive Healthcare DH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.61 million.
• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.25 million.
• Jamf Holding JAMF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $113.17 million.
• Stem STEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $56.79 million.
• HireRight Holdings HRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $200.98 million.
• Quantum QMCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $94.07 million.
• MediaAlpha MAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $115.01 million.
• New Relic NEWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $213.17 million.
• Open Lending LPRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $48.62 million.
• Ouster OUST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.19 million.
• Willdan Group WLDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $52.98 million.
• Trinity Capital TRIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $29.79 million.
• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $66.16 million.
• Opendoor Technologies OPEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $206.51 million.
• Duolingo DUOL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.
• Guardant Health GH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.
• Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.
• Issuer Direct ISDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.
• Redfin RDFN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $615.63 million.
• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $32.32 million.
• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• electroCore ECOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.02 million.
• Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $15.42 million.
• Nektar Therapeutics NKTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $22.66 million.
• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $24.63 million.
• Centrus Energy LEU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $57.95 million.
• Ring Energy REI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $66.46 million.
• Fidus Investment FDUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $21.40 million.
• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $43.30 million.
• Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $68.31 million.
• Guild Holdings GHLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $253.00 million.
• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $158.99 million.
• Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $164.23 million.
• inTest INTT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.
• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.25 million.
• Puma Biotechnology PBYI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $150.99 million.
• Exagen XGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.04 million.
• Zymeworks ZYME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.
• Schrodinger SDGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.
• Rain Therapeutics RAIN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Summit Midstream Partners SMLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $62.20 million.
• Ellington Financial EFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $38.81 million.
• Finance of America FOA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $323.25 million.
• Quaker Houghton KWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $456.00 million.
• Marin Software MRIN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $55.23 million.
• Earthstone Energy ESTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $375.16 million.
• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $122.70 million.
• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $82.59 million.
• Cvent Holding CVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $153.78 million.
• Franchise Group FRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Nerdwallet NRDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $120.21 million.
• Orchid Island Cap ORC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $29.99 million.
• Power Integrations POWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $190.15 million.
• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.31 million.
• Profound Medical PROF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.02 million.
• Rover Group ROVR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.12 million.
• PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $14.39 million.
• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $341.31 million.
• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $190.40 million.
• Codexis CDXS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $38.55 million.
• Momentive Global MNTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $121.39 million.
• American Well AMWL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $64.13 million.
• Southwestern Energy SWN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Main Street Capital MAIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $81.34 million.
• The One Group Hospitality STKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $77.57 million.
• Public Storage PSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Cambium Networks CMBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.57 million.
• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $410.76 million.
• Runway Growth Finance RWAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.44 million.
• SPX SPXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $337.81 million.
• Enerplus ERF is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NV5 Global NVEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $198.31 million.
• Alignment Healthcare ALHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $337.97 million.
• Genpact G is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Evertec EVTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $151.79 million.
• Universal Electronics UEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $137.79 million.
• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $259.39 million.
• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $17.90 million.
• Manitowoc Co MTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $554.68 million.
• Profire Energy PFIE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Standex International SXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $182.37 million.
• Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $32.33 million.
• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $331.27 million.
• Golden Entertainment GDEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $287.34 million.
• Inogen INGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $100.65 million.
• Penumbra PEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $206.23 million.
• Universal Display OLED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $151.52 million.
• Axos Financial AX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $179.34 million.
• Casa Systems CASA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $68.56 million.
• NN NNBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.90 million.
• XPO Logistics XPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
• BlackLine BL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $126.53 million.
• Regency Centers REG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $292.10 million.
• Fox Factory Hldg FOXF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $399.06 million.
• Consolidated Edison ED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
• Talos Energy TALO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $402.35 million.
• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $330.47 million.
• Corteva CTVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
• National Fuel Gas NFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $541.65 million.
• Select Medical Hldgs SEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• MasTec MTZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• Horace Mann Educators HMN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $354.57 million.
• American Homes 4 Rent AMH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $359.47 million.
• TimkenSteel TMST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $411.35 million.
• Alleghany Y is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Air Transport Services Gr ATSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $505.53 million.
• Brighthouse Finl BHF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $324.70 million.
• Olympic Steel ZEUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $653.94 million.
• Service Properties Trust SVC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $490.10 million.
• Delta Apparel DLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.
• DMC Glb BOOM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $147.10 million.
• Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $150.93 million.
• Teradata TDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $444.51 million.
• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Potbelly PBPB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.01 million.
• Alliant Energy LNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $864.23 million.
• Ventas VTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $121.80 million.
• Cytokinetics CYTK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.63 million.
• Live Nation Entertainment LYV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
• Cerus CERS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $43.42 million.
• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $124.53 million.
• Rush Street Interactive RSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.06 million.
• TripAdvisor TRIP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $392.56 million.
• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $209.72 million.
• Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $210.24 million.
• Kaman KAMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $178.95 million.
• Cellectis CLLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $11.27 million.
• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $61.31 million.
• Omnicell OMCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $339.45 million.
• Insulet PODD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $291.45 million.
• Calyxt CLXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $140 thousand.
• Allscripts Healthcare MDRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $147.33 million.
• PTC Therapeutics PTCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $162.09 million.
• Acorda Therapeutics ACOR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cutera CUTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $63.42 million.
• Americold Realty Trust COLD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $541.62 million.
• Carvana CVNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• CatchMark Timber Trust CTT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.35 million.
• Funko FNKO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $292.63 million.
• Resideo Technologies REZI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $201.03 million.
• Kimball International KBAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $182.70 million.
• Kimball Electronics KE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $376.90 million.
• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $907.65 million.
• Alphatec Holdings ATEC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $78.09 million.
• Great Ajax AJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.03 million.
• Viad VVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.18 million.
• QuidelOrtho QDEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $565.80 million.
• Pembina Pipeline PBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
• AES AES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• Doximity DOCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.30 million.
• Beyond Meat BYND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $151.18 million.
• Yelp YELP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $286.43 million.
• Cable One CABO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $13.13 per share on revenue of $431.80 million.
• Warner Bros.Discovery WBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion.
• Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $49.73 million.
• Skyworks Solutions SWKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $102.51 million.
• Chegg CHGG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $189.51 million.
• FuboTV FUBO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $227.80 million.
• Synaptics SYNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $472.93 million.
• Diodes DIOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $500.36 million.
• Zillow Gr ZG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $984.54 million.
• Zillow Gr Z is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $979.93 million.
• Artivion AORT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $77.27 million.
• PC Connection CNXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $778.57 million.
• Corsair Gaming CRSR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $316.06 million.
• WW International WW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $284.83 million.
• Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
• Bank Bradesco BBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.
• DoorDash DASH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $57.14 million.
• Post Holdings POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $579.35 million.
• GoPro GPRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $240.16 million.
• Dropbox DBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $570.43 million.
• AMC Entertainment AMC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $84.99 million.
• RLJ Lodging RLJ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $321.93 million.
• NortonLifeLock NLOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $710.00 million.
• Ameren AEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• CubeSmart CUBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $249.15 million.
• Reinsurance Group RGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
• EOG Resources EOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.
• Republic Services RSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
• Motorola Solns MSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Rocket Companies RKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Expedia Group EXPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
• Intrepid Potash IPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $88.58 million.
• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.48 per share on revenue of $576.05 million.
• Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $90 thousand.
• Block SQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
• Air Lease AL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $548.90 million.
• Atlassian Corporation TEAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $722.22 million.
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
• Appian APPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $103.93 million.
• Chuy's Holdings CHUY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $112.27 million.
• Cavco Indus CVCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $451.08 million.
• CareTrust REIT CTRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.42 million.
• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $244.61 million.
• HubSpot HUBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $409.86 million.
• Lyft LYFT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $987.94 million.
• Amgen AMGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.
• Twilio TWLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $919.66 million.
• SIGA Technologies SIGA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NI Holdings NODK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Denison Mines DNN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Natural Grocers NGVC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
