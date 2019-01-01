QQQ
Range
16.41 - 17.02
Vol / Avg.
36.4K/78.4K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.31%
52 Wk
9.88 - 18.93
Mkt Cap
377.2M
Payout Ratio
27.19
Open
16.81
P/E
15.22
EPS
0.39
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores. It offers the following product categories, natural and organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from grocery products and dietary supplements, with the rest from body-care and pet-care products and others.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390
REV277.288M

Analyst Ratings

Natural Grocers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Natural Grocers's (NGVC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) was reported by Wolfe Research on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting NGVC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.92% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Grocers (NGVC)?

A

The stock price for Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) is $16.65 last updated Today at 6:45:27 PM.

Q

Does Natural Grocers (NGVC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Natural Grocers (NGVC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Grocers’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Natural Grocers (NGVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Grocers.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Grocers (NGVC) operate in?

A

Natural Grocers is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.