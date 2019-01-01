QQQ
Range
46.79 - 48.17
Vol / Avg.
73.1K/357.8K
Div / Yield
0.44/0.92%
52 Wk
27.26 - 51.51
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
56.06
Open
47.5
P/E
72.17
EPS
0.22
Shares
59M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Cactus Inc is primarily engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. The company also provides mission-critical field services, including service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. It sells or rents its products principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing), and production. It generates most of its revenue through the sale of wellhead systems, rental income, field service and other activities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV123.260M

Cactus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cactus (WHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cactus (NYSE: WHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cactus's (WHD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cactus (WHD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cactus (NYSE: WHD) was reported by Citigroup on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting WHD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.86% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cactus (WHD)?

A

The stock price for Cactus (NYSE: WHD) is $47.23 last updated Today at 4:49:31 PM.

Q

Does Cactus (WHD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cactus (WHD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Cactus (NYSE:WHD) reporting earnings?

A

Cactus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cactus (WHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cactus.

Q

What sector and industry does Cactus (WHD) operate in?

A

Cactus is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.