Nova Ltd, formerly Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer. The company provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems. The product range consists of NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500 and i500 Plus, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600, HelioSense 100, Nova Hybrid Metrology solution, NovaMars. The company generates most of its revenue from Taiwan, R.O.C. Geographically the company has its business spread across the region of Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, China, United States, Japan, and Europe.