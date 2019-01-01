QQQ
Range
100.46 - 111.62
Vol / Avg.
159.1K/170.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
76.76 - 149.15
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
100.46
P/E
37.98
EPS
1.07
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Nova Ltd, formerly Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer. The company provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems. The product range consists of NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500 and i500 Plus, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600, HelioSense 100, Nova Hybrid Metrology solution, NovaMars. The company generates most of its revenue from Taiwan, R.O.C. Geographically the company has its business spread across the region of Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, China, United States, Japan, and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.080 0.0300
REV118.200M121.521M3.321M

Nova Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova (NVMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova's (NVMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova.

Q

What is the target price for Nova (NVMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) was reported by Needham on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting NVMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova (NVMI)?

A

The stock price for Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) is $110.95 last updated Today at 8:27:39 PM.

Q

Does Nova (NVMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova.

Q

When is Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) reporting earnings?

A

Nova’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nova (NVMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova (NVMI) operate in?

A

Nova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.