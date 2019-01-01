QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 150,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.420 0.1000
REV301.060M307.700M6.640M

Insulet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insulet (PODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insulet's (PODD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Insulet (PODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 280.00 expecting PODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.64% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Insulet (PODD)?

A

The stock price for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) is $255.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Insulet (PODD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Insulet.

Q

When is Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) reporting earnings?

A

Insulet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Insulet (PODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insulet.

Q

What sector and industry does Insulet (PODD) operate in?

A

Insulet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.