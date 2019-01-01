|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.420
|0.1000
|REV
|301.060M
|307.700M
|6.640M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Insulet’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 280.00 expecting PODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.64% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) is $255.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Insulet.
Insulet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Insulet.
Insulet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.