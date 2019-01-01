QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for debilitating liver diseases. It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mirum Pharmaceuticals's (MIRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting MIRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.25% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)?

A

The stock price for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is $23.56 last updated Today at 4:09:29 PM.

Q

Does Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) reporting earnings?

A

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) operate in?

A

Mirum Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.