Range
21.11 - 24.33
Vol / Avg.
491.3K/747.6K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.83%
52 Wk
19.17 - 57
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
250
Open
21.11
P/E
136.5
EPS
-0.05
Shares
206.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. The company is mainly engaged in providing modern infrastructure solutions to create cleaner, reliable energy while generating a positive economic impact. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. Geographically, it has operations in North America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.910

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV446.210M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Fortress Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Fortress Energy (NFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Fortress Energy's (NFE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New Fortress Energy (NFE) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting NFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.35% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Fortress Energy (NFE)?

A

The stock price for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is $24.41 last updated Today at 6:46:54 PM.

Q

Does New Fortress Energy (NFE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) reporting earnings?

A

New Fortress Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is New Fortress Energy (NFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Fortress Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does New Fortress Energy (NFE) operate in?

A

New Fortress Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.