|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|446.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in New Fortress Energy’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting NFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.35% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is $24.41 last updated Today at 6:46:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.
New Fortress Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for New Fortress Energy.
New Fortress Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.