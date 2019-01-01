QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the U.S., with 7 million customers, including its 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy. It also is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers, with 16 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. Since 2018, NRG has divested its 47% stake in NRG Yield, among other renewable energy and conventional generation investments. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

NRG Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NRG Energy (NRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NRG Energy's (NRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NRG Energy (NRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) was reported by UBS on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting NRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.53% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NRG Energy (NRG)?

A

The stock price for NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is $37.999 last updated Today at 7:50:51 PM.

Q

Does NRG Energy (NRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) reporting earnings?

A

NRG Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NRG Energy (NRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NRG Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does NRG Energy (NRG) operate in?

A

NRG Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.