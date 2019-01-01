QQQ
Range
17.01 - 18.57
Vol / Avg.
909.5K/549.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.84 - 42.81
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is an enterprise-level digital transformation services company. The company supports organizations to become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences using deep expertise in emerging technology, global engineering talent, lean software development practices, and high-performance product culture. It applies emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, Big Data and DevOps to enable digital transformation across the enterprise.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

Grid Dynamics Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grid Dynamics Holdings's (GDYN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) was reported by Needham on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting GDYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 157.44% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)?

A

The stock price for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) is $17.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Q

When is Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) reporting earnings?

A

Grid Dynamics Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) operate in?

A

Grid Dynamics Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.