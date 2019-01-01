Grand Canyon Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates a private university in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as online educational programs. The company offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs, including business, education, nursing and health, and liberal arts. Grand Canyon Education's on-campus program enrolls approximately 15,000 students, while its online program enrolls over 50,000 students. The university's undergraduate programs enroll approximately 60% of its overall student base and is the largest revenue driver for the company.