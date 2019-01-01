QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Grand Canyon Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates a private university in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as online educational programs. The company offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs, including business, education, nursing and health, and liberal arts. Grand Canyon Education's on-campus program enrolls approximately 15,000 students, while its online program enrolls over 50,000 students. The university's undergraduate programs enroll approximately 60% of its overall student base and is the largest revenue driver for the company.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1102.110 0.0000
REV255.810M251.376M-4.434M

Grand Canyon Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grand Canyon Education's (LOPE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) was reported by Berenberg on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting LOPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.16% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)?

A

The stock price for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) is $87.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand Canyon Education.

Q

When is Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) reporting earnings?

A

Grand Canyon Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand Canyon Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) operate in?

A

Grand Canyon Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.