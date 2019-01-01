|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.080
|-0.0100
|REV
|3.460B
|3.479B
|19.000M
You can purchase shares of Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Corteva’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG).
The latest price target for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) was reported by Keybanc on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting CTVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.95% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) is $50.9 last updated Today at 5:05:14 PM.
The next Corteva (CTVA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Corteva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Corteva.
Corteva is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.