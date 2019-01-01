QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Corteva was formed in 2019 as the agriculture division of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separation. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop chemicals products. Seeds generate a little over half of total company profits and crop protection chemicals make up the remainder. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of revenue comes from North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.080 -0.0100
REV3.460B3.479B19.000M

Corteva Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corteva (CTVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corteva's (CTVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Corteva (CTVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) was reported by Keybanc on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting CTVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.95% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corteva (CTVA)?

A

The stock price for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) is $50.9 last updated Today at 5:05:14 PM.

Q

Does Corteva (CTVA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Corteva (CTVA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) reporting earnings?

A

Corteva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Corteva (CTVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corteva.

Q

What sector and industry does Corteva (CTVA) operate in?

A

Corteva is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.