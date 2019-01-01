|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.080
|-0.0200
|REV
|113.600M
|115.326M
|1.726M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BlackLine’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Alight (NYSE:ALIT), CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).
The latest price target for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) was reported by JMP Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting BL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.89% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) is $69.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BlackLine.
BlackLine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BlackLine.
BlackLine is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.