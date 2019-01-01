QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
BlackLine is a provider of financial and accounting software. The company's products, which help support and automate accounting and financial workflows, include financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting, and control assurance. BlackLine's software seeks to improve the dependability of its clients' financial reporting. BlackLine was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.080 -0.0200
REV113.600M115.326M1.726M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlackLine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackLine (BL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackLine's (BL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BlackLine (BL) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) was reported by JMP Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting BL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.89% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackLine (BL)?

A

The stock price for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) is $69.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackLine (BL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackLine.

Q

When is BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) reporting earnings?

A

BlackLine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BlackLine (BL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackLine.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackLine (BL) operate in?

A

BlackLine is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.