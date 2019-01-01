QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
98.58 - 102.23
Vol / Avg.
48.6K/145.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
79.58 - 141.48
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
98.58
P/E
39.54
EPS
0.86
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 3:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 2:56PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 2:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:05PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the energy, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial and residential markets. It helps clients with plan, design, build, test, certify, and manages a wide variety of projects. The company provides a wide range of services, including, construction quality assurance, surveying, and mapping, design, consulting, program and construction management, permitting, planning, and compliance certification. The operating business segments are Infrastructure and Building, Technology & Sciences. The maximum revenue derives from the Infrastructure segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV186.320M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NV5 Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NV5 Global (NVEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NV5 Global's (NVEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NV5 Global (NVEE) stock?

A

The latest price target for NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) was reported by Baird on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVEE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NV5 Global (NVEE)?

A

The stock price for NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) is $101.6125 last updated Today at 8:19:03 PM.

Q

Does NV5 Global (NVEE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NV5 Global.

Q

When is NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) reporting earnings?

A

NV5 Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is NV5 Global (NVEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NV5 Global.

Q

What sector and industry does NV5 Global (NVEE) operate in?

A

NV5 Global is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.