NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the energy, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial and residential markets. It helps clients with plan, design, build, test, certify, and manages a wide variety of projects. The company provides a wide range of services, including, construction quality assurance, surveying, and mapping, design, consulting, program and construction management, permitting, planning, and compliance certification. The operating business segments are Infrastructure and Building, Technology & Sciences. The maximum revenue derives from the Infrastructure segment.