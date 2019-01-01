|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|0.340
|-0.3500
|REV
|403.940M
|375.407M
|-28.533M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Suburban Propane Partners.
The latest price target for Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) is $14.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Suburban Propane Partners’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Suburban Propane Partners.
Suburban Propane Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.