Suburban Propane Partners distributes propane, fuel oil, and other refined fuels to customers primarily in the East Coast and West Coast regions of the United States. Other operations include natural gas and electricity marketing in the deregulated New York and Pennsylvania markets.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6900.340 -0.3500
REV403.940M375.407M-28.533M

Suburban Propane Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suburban Propane Partners's (SPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suburban Propane Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)?

A

The stock price for Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) is $14.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) reporting earnings?

A

Suburban Propane Partners’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suburban Propane Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) operate in?

A

Suburban Propane Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.