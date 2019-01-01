QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
AMN Healthcare Services is the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2019, it placed almost 10,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6002.950 0.3500
REV1.300B1.363B63.000M

AMN Healthcare Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMN Healthcare Services's (AMN) competitors?

A

Other companies in AMN Healthcare Services’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) was reported by Jefferies on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting AMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.97% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)?

A

The stock price for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) is $101.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMN Healthcare Services.

Q

When is AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) reporting earnings?

A

AMN Healthcare Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMN Healthcare Services.

Q

What sector and industry does AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) operate in?

A

AMN Healthcare Services is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.