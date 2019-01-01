QQQ
Range
6.09 - 6.36
Vol / Avg.
504.6K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.7 - 16.59
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
223.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. The majority of revenue is generated within the U.S. and mostly consists of compressed natural gas. The company operates by purchasing natural gas from local utilities; compressing, cooling, or liquefying it at company-owned plants; and selling natural gas products through company-owned or customer-owned fueling stations. The company also builds, operates, and maintains natural gas fueling stations for customers. The company's target markets include heavy-duty trucking, airports, public transit, institutional energy users, and government fleets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV92.130M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clean Energy Fuels Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clean Energy Fuels's (CLNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting CLNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.16% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)?

A

The stock price for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) is $6.3524 last updated Today at 2:48:13 PM.

Q

Does Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Energy Fuels’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Energy Fuels.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) operate in?

A

Clean Energy Fuels is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.