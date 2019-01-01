QQQ
Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE, which closed in early 2021. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, Westlaw, and its tax accounting software, Onesource. Reuters sees roughly 80% of revenue and 70% of expenses attributed to the United States, while the remainder (largely through the global print and Reuters News segments) is distributed across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.430 -0.0300
REV1.680B1.710B30.000M

Thomson Reuters Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thomson Reuters (TRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thomson Reuters's (TRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thomson Reuters.

Q

What is the target price for Thomson Reuters (TRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 108.00 expecting TRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.56% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Thomson Reuters (TRI)?

A

The stock price for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is $100.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thomson Reuters (TRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) reporting earnings?

A

Thomson Reuters’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Thomson Reuters (TRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thomson Reuters.

Q

What sector and industry does Thomson Reuters (TRI) operate in?

A

Thomson Reuters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.