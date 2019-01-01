Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE, which closed in early 2021. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, Westlaw, and its tax accounting software, Onesource. Reuters sees roughly 80% of revenue and 70% of expenses attributed to the United States, while the remainder (largely through the global print and Reuters News segments) is distributed across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.