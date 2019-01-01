|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|0.430
|-0.0300
|REV
|1.680B
|1.710B
|30.000M
You can purchase shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Thomson Reuters.
The latest price target for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 108.00 expecting TRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.56% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is $100.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Thomson Reuters’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.