|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|REV
|295.850M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Laureate Education’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.40 expecting LAUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) is $11.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Laureate Education.
Laureate Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Laureate Education.
Laureate Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.