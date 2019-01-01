QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.41 - 19.02
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.94
Shares
181.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 minutes ago
Benzinga - 5 minutes ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:50AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Laureate Education Inc is an international community of universities. The company provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions. Its geographical segments include Peru and Mexico. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Mexico segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV295.850M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laureate Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laureate Education (LAUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laureate Education's (LAUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Laureate Education (LAUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.40 expecting LAUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Laureate Education (LAUR)?

A

The stock price for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) is $11.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laureate Education (LAUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laureate Education.

Q

When is Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) reporting earnings?

A

Laureate Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Laureate Education (LAUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laureate Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Laureate Education (LAUR) operate in?

A

Laureate Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.