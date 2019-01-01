QQQ
Xtant Medical Holdings Inc mainly develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The company operates through the single segment of Development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, BacFast HD, OsteoSTX, hMatrix and 3Demin products, as well as other allografts. Its products serve the needs of orthopedic and neurological surgeons, including orthobiologics for the promotion of bone healing, implants, and instrumentation for the treatment of spinal disease, tissue grafts for the treatment of orthopedic disorders, and others.

Xtant Medical Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xtant Medical Holdings's (XTNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xtant Medical Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) was reported by Maxim Group on May 17, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XTNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT)?

A

The stock price for Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) is $0.7289 last updated Today at 6:07:21 PM.

Q

Does Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xtant Medical Holdings.

Q

When is Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) reporting earnings?

A

Xtant Medical Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xtant Medical Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) operate in?

A

Xtant Medical Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.