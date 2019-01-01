QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.14 - 27.5
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/865.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.14 - 115.99
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.44
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
70.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:13AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Schrodinger Inc is a healthcare-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. Schrodinger generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.390-0.430 -0.0400
REV36.800M46.170M9.370M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Schrodinger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schrodinger (SDGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schrodinger's (SDGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Schrodinger (SDGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting SDGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.83% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schrodinger (SDGR)?

A

The stock price for Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) is $27.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schrodinger (SDGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schrodinger.

Q

When is Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) reporting earnings?

A

Schrodinger’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Schrodinger (SDGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schrodinger.

Q

What sector and industry does Schrodinger (SDGR) operate in?

A

Schrodinger is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.