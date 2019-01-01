QQQ
Range
15.36 - 16.22
Vol / Avg.
380K/717.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.37 - 21.36
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.48
P/E
-
Shares
109.1M
Outstanding
Expro Group offers products and services that span the well life cycle, including well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. It maintains operations around the world and specializes in offshore production solutions, capabilities enhanced by the 2021 merger with Frank's International. It also provides production optimization for both onshore and offshore applications.

Expro Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE: XPRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Expro Group Holdings's (XPRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Expro Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE: XPRO) was reported by Barclays on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting XPRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Expro Group Holdings (XPRO)?

A

The stock price for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE: XPRO) is $15.945 last updated Today at 6:07:10 PM.

Q

Does Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Expro Group Holdings.

Q

When is Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) reporting earnings?

A

Expro Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Expro Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) operate in?

A

Expro Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.