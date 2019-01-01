|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.022
|0.0020
|REV
|198.950M
|185.078M
|-13.872M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hecla Mining’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN).
The latest price target for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.75 expecting HL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.60% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is $5.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Hecla Mining (HL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Hecla Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hecla Mining.
Hecla Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.