QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.55 - 6
Vol / Avg.
14.3M/7.5M
Div / Yield
0.03/0.42%
52 Wk
4.5 - 9.44
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
5859.38
Open
5.56
P/E
161.35
EPS
0
Shares
538.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 6:33AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Its main silver mines include Idaho-based Lucky Friday and Greens Creek in Alaska. Hecla acquired 100% of the Greens Creek from Rio Tinto in April 2008, after holding a 29% interest for 20 years. The acquisition doubled the company's silver production. The operating business segments are the Greens Creek unit, the Lucky Friday unit, the Casa Berardi unit, the San Sebastian unit, and the Nevada Operations unit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.022 0.0020
REV198.950M185.078M-13.872M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hecla Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hecla Mining (HL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hecla Mining's (HL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hecla Mining (HL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.75 expecting HL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.60% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hecla Mining (HL)?

A

The stock price for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is $5.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hecla Mining (HL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hecla Mining (HL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reporting earnings?

A

Hecla Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Hecla Mining (HL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hecla Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Hecla Mining (HL) operate in?

A

Hecla Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.