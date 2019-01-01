Hawkins Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and ingredients. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The industrial segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells private label bleach, caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. The water treatment segment sells chemicals and equipment used to treat potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The health and nutrition segment sells ingredients to food, beverage, personal care, and dietary supplement producers. The vast majority of revenue comes from the United States.