QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
43.01 - 43.95
Vol / Avg.
58.4K/55.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/1.28%
52 Wk
29.93 - 66
Mkt Cap
920.5M
Payout Ratio
21.31
Open
43.01
P/E
18.39
EPS
0.49
Shares
21.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 9:29AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Hawkins Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and ingredients. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The industrial segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells private label bleach, caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. The water treatment segment sells chemicals and equipment used to treat potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The health and nutrition segment sells ingredients to food, beverage, personal care, and dietary supplement producers. The vast majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.480 0.0800
REV156.820M187.050M30.230M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hawkins Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawkins (HWKN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawkins's (HWKN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hawkins (HWKN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) was reported by BWS Financial on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting HWKN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawkins (HWKN)?

A

The stock price for Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) is $43.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawkins (HWKN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) reporting earnings?

A

Hawkins’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Hawkins (HWKN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawkins.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawkins (HWKN) operate in?

A

Hawkins is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.