Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.4M
Div / Yield
2.32/3.49%
52 Wk
56.75 - 68.6
Mkt Cap
22.7B
Payout Ratio
53.35
Open
-
P/E
15.35
EPS
1.27
Shares
341.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its offerings are manufactured in 21 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The firm added the Pringles brand to its mix in 2012. Sales outside its home turf account for around 40% of Kellogg's consolidated sales base.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7900.830 0.0400
REV3.390B3.421B31.000M

Analyst Ratings

Kellogg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kellogg (K) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kellogg (NYSE: K) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kellogg's (K) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kellogg (K) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kellogg (NYSE: K) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting K to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.25% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kellogg (K)?

A

The stock price for Kellogg (NYSE: K) is $66.47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kellogg (K) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kellogg (K) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Kellogg (NYSE:K) reporting earnings?

A

Kellogg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Kellogg (K) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kellogg.

Q

What sector and industry does Kellogg (K) operate in?

A

Kellogg is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.