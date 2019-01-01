QQQ
Range
42.27 - 43.12
Vol / Avg.
27.1K/47K
Div / Yield
3.9/9.12%
52 Wk
33.6 - 51.56
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
99.06
Open
42.49
P/E
11.53
EPS
1
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The company focuses on gathering, transporting and storing crude oil; storing intermediate products and feedstocks, and marketing, distributing, transporting and storing refined products. In addition, it also provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation services for terminalling, and marketing services to third parties. Geographically, all the business activity functions through the market of the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV186.720M

Delek Logistics Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delek Logistics Partners's (DKL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delek Logistics Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting DKL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)?

A

The stock price for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) is $42.54 last updated Today at 6:57:18 PM.

Q

Does Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) reporting earnings?

A

Delek Logistics Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delek Logistics Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) operate in?

A

Delek Logistics Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.