|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.020
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|186.720M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Delek Logistics Partners.
The latest price target for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting DKL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) is $42.54 last updated Today at 6:57:18 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Delek Logistics Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Delek Logistics Partners.
Delek Logistics Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.