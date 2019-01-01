Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The company focuses on gathering, transporting and storing crude oil; storing intermediate products and feedstocks, and marketing, distributing, transporting and storing refined products. In addition, it also provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation services for terminalling, and marketing services to third parties. Geographically, all the business activity functions through the market of the United States.