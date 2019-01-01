QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). Amgen's biosimilar portfolio includes Mvasi (biosimilar Avastin), Kanjinti (biosimilar Herceptin), and Amgevita (biosimilar Humira).

Amgen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amgen (AMGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amgen's (AMGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amgen (AMGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 238.00 expecting AMGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.49% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amgen (AMGN)?

A

The stock price for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is $221.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amgen (AMGN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reporting earnings?

A

Amgen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Amgen (AMGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amgen.

Q

What sector and industry does Amgen (AMGN) operate in?

A

Amgen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.