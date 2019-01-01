|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.120
|4.360
|0.2400
|REV
|6.880B
|6.846B
|-34.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amgen’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
The latest price target for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 238.00 expecting AMGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.49% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is $221.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Amgen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amgen.
Amgen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.