Range
151.89 - 158.94
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
69.73 - 199.68
Mkt Cap
47.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
156
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
312M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered as software-as-a-service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of different applications throughout their businesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.200 0.0800
REV291.480M326.198M34.718M

Datadog Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Datadog (DDOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Datadog's (DDOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Datadog (DDOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 250.00 expecting DDOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.26% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Datadog (DDOG)?

A

The stock price for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is $152.2 last updated Today at 6:27:03 PM.

Q

Does Datadog (DDOG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datadog.

Q

When is Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reporting earnings?

A

Datadog’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Datadog (DDOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datadog.

Q

What sector and industry does Datadog (DDOG) operate in?

A

Datadog is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.