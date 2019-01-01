|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.120
|0.200
|0.0800
|REV
|291.480M
|326.198M
|34.718M
You can purchase shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Datadog’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 250.00 expecting DDOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.26% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is $152.2 last updated Today at 6:27:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Datadog.
Datadog’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Datadog.
Datadog is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.