Range
9.79 - 10.28
Vol / Avg.
60.7K/66.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.86 - 24.29
Mkt Cap
207.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
20.8M
Outstanding
Profound Medical Corp is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. The company is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. It is also commercializing Sonalleve, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV3.000M

Profound Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Profound Medical (PROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Profound Medical's (PROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Profound Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Profound Medical (PROF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting PROF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Profound Medical (PROF)?

A

The stock price for Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) is $10 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Profound Medical (PROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Profound Medical.

Q

When is Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reporting earnings?

A

Profound Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Profound Medical (PROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Profound Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Profound Medical (PROF) operate in?

A

Profound Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.