Range
6.87 - 7.08
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.6 - 8.16
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
152.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Apartment Investment & Management Co is a self-managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on property development, redevelopment and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S multifamily market.

Apartment Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apartment Investment (AIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apartment Investment's (AIV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apartment Investment (AIV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) was reported by Scotiabank on December 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting AIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 489.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apartment Investment (AIV)?

A

The stock price for Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) is $6.955 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apartment Investment (AIV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 3, 2020.

Q

When is Apartment Investment (NYSE:AIV) reporting earnings?

A

Apartment Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Apartment Investment (AIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apartment Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Apartment Investment (AIV) operate in?

A

Apartment Investment is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.