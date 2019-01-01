QQQ
Range
12.5 - 13.05
Vol / Avg.
48.3K/505.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.54 - 58.62
Mkt Cap
530M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
41.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Compass Pathways PLC is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. The company is motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people suffering with mental health challenges who are not helped by existing therapies and are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which psilocybin is administered in conjunction with psychological support. Its focus is on treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, a subset of depressive disorder, or MDD, comprising patients who are inadequately served by the treatment paradigm. It has developed a proprietary, high-purity polymorphic crystalline formulation of psilocybin, COMP360.

Compass Pathways Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass Pathways (CMPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compass Pathways's (CMPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Compass Pathways (CMPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting CMPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 844.88% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass Pathways (CMPS)?

A

The stock price for Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is $12.7 last updated Today at 3:10:52 PM.

Q

Does Compass Pathways (CMPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compass Pathways.

Q

When is Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) reporting earnings?

A

Compass Pathways’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Compass Pathways (CMPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass Pathways.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass Pathways (CMPS) operate in?

A

Compass Pathways is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.