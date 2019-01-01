Guild Holdings Co is a growth-oriented mortgage company. It operates in two segments namely Loan Origination and Servicing. The originations segment is engaged in loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities whereas, the servicing segment is responsible for the servicing activities of all loans in the company's servicing portfolio which includes collection and remittance of loan payments, managing borrower's impound accounts for taxes and insurance, loan payoffs, loss mitigation, and foreclosure activities among others. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Loan Origination business segment.