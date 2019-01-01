QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Guild Holdings Co is a growth-oriented mortgage company. It operates in two segments namely Loan Origination and Servicing. The originations segment is engaged in loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities whereas, the servicing segment is responsible for the servicing activities of all loans in the company's servicing portfolio which includes collection and remittance of loan payments, managing borrower's impound accounts for taxes and insurance, loan payoffs, loss mitigation, and foreclosure activities among others. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Loan Origination business segment.

Guild Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guild Holdings (GHLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE: GHLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guild Holdings's (GHLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guild Holdings (GHLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guild Holdings (NYSE: GHLD) was reported by JP Morgan on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting GHLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guild Holdings (GHLD)?

A

The stock price for Guild Holdings (NYSE: GHLD) is $12.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:29:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guild Holdings (GHLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guild Holdings.

Q

When is Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) reporting earnings?

A

Guild Holdings's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Guild Holdings (GHLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guild Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Guild Holdings (GHLD) operate in?

A

Guild Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.