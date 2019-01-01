QQQ
Range
94.38 - 96.72
Vol / Avg.
46.6K/88.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
97.62 - 211.94
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
96.72
P/E
62.34
EPS
-0.54
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. The company is also a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. Its operating segment includes NEMT, Personal Care, and the Matrix Investment. The company generates maximum revenue from NEMT segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.620

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV553.340M

ModivCare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ModivCare (MODV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ModivCare's (MODV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ModivCare (MODV) stock?

A

The latest price target for ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting MODV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ModivCare (MODV)?

A

The stock price for ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) is $95.58 last updated Today at 4:45:13 PM.

Q

Does ModivCare (MODV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ModivCare.

Q

When is ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) reporting earnings?

A

ModivCare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is ModivCare (MODV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ModivCare.

Q

What sector and industry does ModivCare (MODV) operate in?

A

ModivCare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.