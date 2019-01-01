|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
Q4 2021
1.620
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
553.340M
You can purchase shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ModivCare’s space includes: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Apria (NASDAQ:APR).
The latest price target for ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting MODV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) is $95.58 last updated Today at 4:45:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for ModivCare.
ModivCare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ModivCare.
ModivCare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.