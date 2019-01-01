QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/79.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.4 - 10.01
Mkt Cap
298.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
9.43
EPS
0.23
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Landsea Homes Corp is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Earnings

Landsea Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landsea Homes (LSEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landsea Homes's (LSEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Landsea Homes (LSEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) was reported by Barclays on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting LSEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Landsea Homes (LSEA)?

A

The stock price for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) is $6.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landsea Homes (LSEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landsea Homes.

Q

When is Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) reporting earnings?

A

Landsea Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Landsea Homes (LSEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landsea Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Landsea Homes (LSEA) operate in?

A

Landsea Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.