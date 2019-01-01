|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Landsea Homes’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and NVR (NYSE:NVR).
The latest price target for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) was reported by Barclays on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting LSEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) is $6.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Landsea Homes.
Landsea Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Landsea Homes.
Landsea Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.