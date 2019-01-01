QQQ
Range
83.51 - 90.4
Vol / Avg.
405K/680.9K
Div / Yield
0.72/0.83%
52 Wk
72.5 - 110.66
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
20.22
Open
83.51
P/E
32.39
EPS
0.68
Shares
59.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Power Integrations Inc is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in mobile phones, computers, entertainment & networking equipment, appliances, industrial controls, and light-emitting diodes. The firm's portfolio of products includes power-conversion products, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, and switches. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China and Hong Kong, and the rest comes from Taiwan, Korea, Europe, Japan, the United States, and other countries across the world.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.830 0.0800
REV170.160M172.654M2.494M

Power Integrations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Integrations (POWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power Integrations's (POWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Power Integrations (POWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) was reported by Susquehanna on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting POWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Integrations (POWI)?

A

The stock price for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) is $90.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Integrations (POWI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Power Integrations (POWI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) reporting earnings?

A

Power Integrations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Power Integrations (POWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Integrations.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Integrations (POWI) operate in?

A

Power Integrations is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.