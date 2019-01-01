|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.830
|0.0800
|REV
|170.160M
|172.654M
|2.494M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Power Integrations’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) was reported by Susquehanna on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting POWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) is $90.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Power Integrations (POWI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Power Integrations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Power Integrations.
Power Integrations is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.