Range
83.98 - 85.81
Vol / Avg.
970.4K/1.3M
Div / Yield
2.36/2.79%
52 Wk
69.79 - 90.77
Mkt Cap
21.9B
Payout Ratio
56.68
Open
85.29
P/E
22.16
EPS
1.66
Shares
257.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves nearly 2.5 million electricity customers and roughly 1.0 million natural gas customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.480 -0.0100
REV1.400B1.545B145.000M

Ameren Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameren (AEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameren (NYSE: AEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameren's (AEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ameren (AEE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ameren (NYSE: AEE) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting AEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.84% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameren (AEE)?

A

The stock price for Ameren (NYSE: AEE) is $84.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameren (AEE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ameren (AEE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Ameren (NYSE:AEE) reporting earnings?

A

Ameren’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Ameren (AEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameren.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameren (AEE) operate in?

A

Ameren is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.