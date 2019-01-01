Evofem Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The company's product, Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also evaluating its investigational drug candidate EVO100 vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women.