Range
0.46 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 4.75
Mkt Cap
76.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
164.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Evofem Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The company's product, Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also evaluating its investigational drug candidate EVO100 vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evofem Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evofem Biosciences's (EVFM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting EVFM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 329.18% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)?

A

The stock price for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) is $0.466 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evofem Biosciences.

Q

When is Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) reporting earnings?

A

Evofem Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evofem Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) operate in?

A

Evofem Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.