|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.880
|0.990
|0.1100
|REV
|260.380M
|274.470M
|14.090M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Prestige Consumer’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) was reported by DA Davidson on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting PBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.20% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) is $57.17 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.
Prestige Consumer’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Prestige Consumer.
Prestige Consumer is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.