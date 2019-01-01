Prestige Consumer Healthcare is an American company that distributes branded over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products to mass merchandisers, drugstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce channels. The firm's major brands include BC/Goody's, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, Dramamine, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Monistat, Nix, and Summer's Eve. The company's portfolio includes branded products in women's health, gastrointestinal, analgesics, eye and ear care, dermatological products, oral care, skincare, sleep aids, and cough and cold. Prestige has customers in the United States, Canada, and Australia.