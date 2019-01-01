QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
56.26 - 58.26
Vol / Avg.
201.8K/258.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
41.24 - 63.83
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
57.65
P/E
15.71
EPS
1
Shares
50.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 1:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 4:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:14AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Prestige Consumer Healthcare is an American company that distributes branded over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products to mass merchandisers, drugstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce channels. The firm's major brands include BC/Goody's, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, Dramamine, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Monistat, Nix, and Summer's Eve. The company's portfolio includes branded products in women's health, gastrointestinal, analgesics, eye and ear care, dermatological products, oral care, skincare, sleep aids, and cough and cold. Prestige has customers in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8800.990 0.1100
REV260.380M274.470M14.090M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prestige Consumer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prestige Consumer (PBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prestige Consumer's (PBH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prestige Consumer (PBH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) was reported by DA Davidson on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting PBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.20% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prestige Consumer (PBH)?

A

The stock price for Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) is $57.17 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.

Q

Does Prestige Consumer (PBH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reporting earnings?

A

Prestige Consumer’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Prestige Consumer (PBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prestige Consumer.

Q

What sector and industry does Prestige Consumer (PBH) operate in?

A

Prestige Consumer is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.